Tim McGraw Mourns Family Loss

Tim McGraw is mourning the loss of a beloved family member. The country music icon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the sad news that his uncle, Henry Thomas "Hank" McGraw passed away on Saturday.

"This weekend we lost the patriarch of the McGraw family. Our beloved 'Uncle Hank,'" McGraw wrote alongside a photo of his late uncle. "He was just an incredible man. He had a way of lighting up any room he walked into without trying. He was a no-bs, straight shooter. Honest and truthful, even if it hurt."

"A true renaissance man, All American high school athlete, 11 years professional baseball, played guitar, sang beautifully, was an incredible leather and bead craftsman, and more than that, he was a good friend to all who knew him, and he loved with an open heart," McGraw continued.

"Aw man, and he told the best stories! He was and continues to be a huge presence in the lives of our family and his friends," the "Standing Room Only" singer added. "He was a legend and that legend will grow with each passing year in future generations of McGraws! We will keep his memories alive!! He loved, he was so very loved and he will be terribly missed.

"So much more to say about him.... But I will stop for now.," McGraw concluded his message while adding some links to his Instagram Stories thread that share "more about Uncle Hank's fascinating life."

Many of McGraw's followers have since offered support over his family's loss, with one person commenting, "May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him. May he rest easy & sound." Someone else added, "So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and condolences to all the McGraw Family."