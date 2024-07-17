Mark Chesnutt Announces Return to Stage, Following Cardiac Surgery

Country music star Mark Chesnutt has announced his return to the stage, following cardiac surgery last month. In a new post on Instagram, the singer revealed that he'll be performing at the Songs and Stories Of Dean Dillon tribute at Von Braun Center Propst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama on Oct. 9.

"During the one-night only concert event, artists will pay tribute to songs written or co-written by Dean Dillon and made famous by Toby Keith, Vern Gosdin, Waylon Jennings, and Keith Whitley, while others will perform songs that became hits for their own career," reads a description of the event. In addition to Chesnutt, other country stars who will be in attendance include George Strait, Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, ERNEST, Riley Green, and Dean Dillon.

In June, Chesnutt's reps shared the news that he'd been hospitalized, along with a personal message from the singer to his fans. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows," he stated. "I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you."

A statement from his management added: "Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery. The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery."

In a recent social meida post, Chesnutt shared a throwback video from one of his concerts, writing in the caption, "There's nothin like the crowd gettin excited two notes into a song of mine! Im healing at home comfortably. But I can't wait to get back out singin with the band and the fans!"