Jon Pardi's Wife Summer Gives Birth to Baby Girl

The country singer and his wife, who are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Presley Fawn, announced they were expecting in January.

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer Pardi's family just got a little bigger! The couple, who married in 2020, are officially parents of two after Summer gave birth to their second child, daughter Sienna Grace Pardi in Nashville on Tuesday, July 16.

The proud parents announced that their 1-year-old daughter Presley Fawn officially became a big sister in separate social media posts Tuesday evening. After revealing earlier in the day that they made a "surprise trip to the hospital," as their daughter was on her way," the country crooner returned to Instagram hours later to reveal that little Sienna Grace had been born.

"Officially full time girl dad. Sienna Grace Pardi just completed our Pardi of 4," Pardi captioned a gallery of images. According to the singer, his newborn arrived at 11:47 a.m. weighing 6lb 12oz and measuring 19 inches. On her own account, Summer wrote, "Sienna Grace Pardi. 7•16•24 – 11:47am – 6 lbs., 12 oz. What a dream, we love you sweet girl."

The proud parents shared the news alongside several sweet black-and-white images snapped in the moments following the birth. In one image, Pardi could be seen cradling his newborn daughter, who was swaddled in a blanket. Another image showed Sienna resting on Summer's chest, with a third photo showing the dad of two holding his newborn's tiny hand.

(Photo: FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: (L-R) Summer Duncan and Jon Pardi attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Little baby Pardi's arrival came just months after the "'Dirt on My Boots" singer and Summer announced in January that they were expecting their second child together. The couple shared the exciting news in a sweet video shared to Instagram set to the song "The Feels" by Labrinth. In the adorable clip, the then-family of three could be seen walking through an unfinished house with their daughter, then 10 months, who later in the video was holding a sonogram of her unborn sibling. They captioned the video, "Good thing we have that extra guest room. We can't wait to fill this home with all of the love from our little family of four."

In the months that followed, Summer continued to document her pregnancy. In a January 11 gender reveal video, she and her husband enjoyed some pizza, lifting two pieces out of the box to reveal pink slips of paper, confirming that they were expecting a baby girl. In a second post later that month, Summer said little Presley was a "'Big Sis' ready for duty!" In a more recent update shared in late March, Summer shared a black-and-white photo of herself cradling her baby bump, asking, "do we think baby girl #2 will come out looking like me or will we have another spitting image of her daddy."

Pardi and Summer first met in 2017 after the country singer was introduced to his future wife by a friend of his mother, who was also one of Summer's hairstyling clients. After sparking romance, they went on to tie the knot in an intimate Tennessee wedding on November 21, 2020, though they originally planned to say "I do" in a large ceremony in Montana in May 2020, plans that were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple welcomed their first baby together, little Presley, in February 2023.