Morgan Wallen Cancels Multiple Concerts Due to Illness

Morgan Wallen is canceling multiple concerts this weekend, due to illness. Taking to social media, the country music singer revealed that he felt sickness coming on prior to his recent Florida show, but couldn't stave it off.

"I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today," Wallen wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). I would not give you guys anywhere near 100% tonight and as a result, I need to move tonight's Tampa show to Oct. 4 and next week's Charlotte shows to Oct. 18 and 19."

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

The new canceled concerts come one year after Wallen had to postpone several tour dates, due to health issues. In early May, Wallen shared a video message with his fans, revealing that he'd been dealing with persistent vocal issues, which led to doctors recommending that he rest his voice.

At the time, Wallen explained that he would have to cancel all of his shows for six weeks, which would impact concerts well into June, with intentions to reschedule. "We're working on rescheduling all the dates during this time frame," Wallen explained at the time, adding, "They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%."

In June 2023, Wallen shared a positive health update that revealed he'd be able to get back on stage and start performing again.