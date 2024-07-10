LeAnn Rimes Just Shared the Most Romantic Photo With Husband Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes seems to be having the most lovely summer. The "How Do I Live" singer just shared a romantic photo with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, snapped at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana.

In the selfie photo, Rimes is sporting a vintage t-shirt while laying her head on Cibrian's shoulder, who is rocking a blue collared shirt with a cowboy hat and sunglasses. Both are sitting up against a wooden structure of some type, and flashing slight smiles for the camera as blue skies and fluffy white clouds are visible overhead.

Rimes captioned the photo, "Cowboy take me away," and included a cowboy happy face emoji, along with some hashtags. Many of her fans and followers have reacted to the picture, with one person commenting, "My new favorite picture of you two."

Cibrian and Rimes have been married since 2011. The pair met on the set of the Hallmark Network film Northern Lights and began an extramarital affair, as both were married to other people at the time. Rimes was married to Dean Sheremet, whom she wed in 2002. Cibrian had been married to Brandi Glanville — who he shares two children with — since 2001.

Subsequently, both couples divorced in 2010, with Rimes and Cibrian eventually marrying the following year.