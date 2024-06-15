Adult Film Star Emily Willis Gets Positive Health Update After Coma

Former adult performer and actress Emily Willis recently received a heartbreaking update on her health after she suffered cardiac arrest and slipped into a coma. According to Daily Star, Willis, real name Litzy Lara Banulos, first fell ill around while in rehab.

The former adult performer's stepfather, Michael, reached out to TMZ to share an update on her condition. According to the outlet, Willis is still in a partial vegetative state after waking from her coma. They shared that Willis can track things with her eyes, smile, and register emotions in conversation.

"Emily is showing some signs of responsiveness like eye tracking but is still unable to communicate...The most important thing loved ones can do is provide stimulus by talking to her, reminiscing about all the fantastic memories, playing her favorite music, photos, and more," the last update on GoFundMe read. "As of now, we haven't been able to transfer hospitals, but the location she's at provides great rehabilitation, care, and stimulus for her well being."

"This is a long journey ahead of us, please be patient as this is the most difficult part of the state she's in," the latest update closed.

While these are surprising improvements, he shared that doctors shared the heartbreaking news that they don't expect further improvement. Aside from this devastating news, they are also clueless as to how the cardiac arrest was caused while in rehab. Her early toxicology reports showed no drugs in her system, but officials were waiting for a full report before sealing the door on the cause.

The family is plotting to have Willis relocated to St. George, Utah, to be closer to her family during her ongoing care. The GoFundMe for Willis has reached its $60,000 goal and passed it by close to $10k, with a total of 1.2k donations.