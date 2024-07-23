Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Reveal the Name of Their 4th Child

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively revealed the name of their fourth child on Monday: Olin. The two were at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine when Reynolds got up on stage along with other cast and crew members. He thanked Lively and his family for supporting him while working on this movie, naming all four kids including his youngest, Olin, according to a report by PEOPLE.

Reynolds and Lively began dating in 2011 and married in 2012. Their children include daughters 9-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez and 4-year-old Betty. They welcomed Olin on Feb. 12, 2023, but did not disclose any details at the time. So far, they still haven't specified the sex or gender of the baby, who was with Lively at Monday's premiere.

Reynolds discussed the "gender reveal" question back in 2022 during an appearance on The Today Show. Lively was pregnant at the time, but Reynolds said they had chosen not to learn the sex of the baby. He said they prefer to keep it a surprise, and they "never find out 'til [they're born]." Last year, he returned to the talk show and dodged questions about baby's name, joking that Lively would choose it from Taylor Swift lyrics.

Reynolds had two previous relationships with other celebrities before forming this family with Lively. He was engaged to singer Alanis Morissette from 2004 to 2007 before they broke up, even inspiring some of her lyrics afterward. He then began dating actress Scarlett Johansson soon afterward. They married in 2008, but separated in 2010 and divorced quickly. Reynolds met Lively in 2010 while filming Green Lantern, but they did not begin dating until nearly two years later. At 47 years old, Reynolds is about 11 years older than his wife.

Deadpool & Wolverine is a long-awaited occasion for the super hero movie genre, as it will take a huge step in bridging the gap between the X-Men film continuity and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds co-stars with Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his role as Wolverine for the first time since 2017. Trailers show that it will introduce interdimensional travel like many other recent Marvel productions – in this case, the same Time Various Authority that forms the basis of the Disney+ series Loki. This is technically the first Deadpool movie to be considered a part of the MCU, with previous installments falling under the 20th Century Studios banner.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters everywhere on Friday, July 26. Tickets are available now.