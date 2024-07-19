Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO Nearly Welcomed an Unconventional New Pet Into Their Family

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO is quite the animal lover. So much so, that she nearly welcomed a very unconventional new pet into their family. Recently, Bunnie took to TikTok to share a video showing that an opossum was caught in a humane trap on their Tennessee farm property.

The Dumb Blonde Podcast host joked that this is something she has "been manifesting since last year," trying to live her "best Disney princess life." Notably, Jelly Roll and Bunnie had been trying to catch a skunk, but the little opossum ended up caught instead.

"I don't know if I should keep it, just, like, try to have it as a pet," Bunnie said while dropping some blueberries into the cage. "Or if we should let it go back into the wild." She then attempted to sooth the little creature, who seemed calm, by saying, "Do you got a mommy somewhere?"

Finally, Bunnie let the little opossum go free, but lamented their parting. "My little heart hurts for him, and I just want him to live his best life," she said. "Hopefully he'll come back with his possum family and just love me. In my Disney princess mind, I'm like, 'Okay, he's just gonna bring all the possums back to me."

The small critter then showed its teeth and hissed, to which Bunnie reacted: "I understand. I walk through life looking like you, showing my teeth, but deep down inside you've got a really sweet heart, I know it." The opossum eventually scurried away, with Bunnie joking, "Well, there goes my dreams."