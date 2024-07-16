Why Miranda Lambert Scolded Fans During Her Concert

Miranda Lambert is not afraid to call out bad behavior, even if it means stopping a concert. The "Wranglers" singer recently paused a show to scold some fans who disrupted her performance by fighting.

On Saturday, July 13, Lambert was headlining Montana's Under the Big Sky Festival. During her set, some attendees started to get a little rowdy so she addressed it, starting with some people not paying attention. "I can see your head is not turned the right way, which is this way," she said, pointing to herself — in footage that emerged on TikTok — then continuing, "So, if you came to visit, you can do it somewhere else."

"If you came to sing and hear some country music, and drink some beer and raise some hell, then we're doing that tonight," Lambert added. "Are we clear?" She then pointed out a section of the audience and called out a couple of people who were having some kind of altercation.

Lambert asked the fans, "Are we done with our drama yet?" She then added, "Fighting is not OK," and went on to quip, "It's always the girls. We get crazy! Cheers, everybody. I'm gonna wait it out."

This is certainly not the first time Lambert has called out fans for unbecoming behavior. In the summer of 2023, she called out the fans while she was performing her song "Tin Man," a very personal song about heartbreak.

"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," Lambert said to the crowd, after asking her band to halt. "I don't like it at all. We're here to hear some country music tonight, I'm singing some country damn music." She then seemed to motion toward the audience members in question, before eventually going on to continue the concert.