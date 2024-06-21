'Teen Mom': Briana DeJesus 'Still Trying to Process' Mom's Methadone Confession (Exclusive)

Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus is "still trying to process everything" surrounding mom Roxanne's substance misuse issues. The MTV star opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Thursday's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which ended on an emotional note when Roxanne confessed to daughters Briana and Brittany DeJesus that she was using methadone after a traumatic childhood surrounded by drugs.

While Briana said she's not able to speak for her other family members in light of the revelation, she told PopCulture, "I am still trying to process everything," adding, "I will say I love my mother and sister, and no matter what we will get through anything and everything."

(Photo: MTV)

When it comes to setting boundaries around her mom, who began exhibiting erratic behavior after Briana moved out on her own with daughters Stella, 6, and Nova, 12, the reality personality said, "Doing so was hard but had to be done," adding, "My children come first. I will never expose them to things that are not good for them."

In Thursday's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana confessed that her mom had been "acting strange" lately, "acting out" and calling Briana and Brittany up "cursing us out [and] crying" unexpectedly. On another occasion, Roxanne even threw water in Brittany's face while out to eat with Briana and her children.

"Something has to change because I'm not going to allow you to do these things in front of my kids," Briana noted, calling on her sister to come over for a conversation with their mother about her recent behavior. Roxanne initially blamed menopause and increased anxiety for her change in behavior before shifting the conversation to the topic of her traumatic childhood and the drug addiction she witnessed.

(Photo: MTV)

"There are some traumas that you just don't come back from [like] the toxicity that I grew up around," she told her girls, noting that as a kid, "Shooting heroin into my father's arm was the least of my worries."

Brittany responded that Roxanne was continuing the cycle of trauma now by mistreating her girls, pointing out that she most likely wouldn't be invited to her upcoming wedding if nothing changed. Storming out to her car, Roxanne called the threat a "low blow," before coming back into the house carrying a metal case.

Asked what was in the case, Roxanne responded, "The medication I pay for, Briana," explaining, "It's a narcotic. It's methadone." Methadone is a medication used to treat Opioid Use Disorder, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and is billed as "safe and effective" when taken as prescribed.

"You're on drugs?" Briana asked her mom, who nodded in response. The news clearly hit both sisters hard, and both became emotional as the episode came to a shocking end.

See more of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast's stories when the MTV show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.