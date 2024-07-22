Lainey Wilson Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction

Lainey Wilson accidentally gave some of her fans "a real show." Over the weekend, the country singer suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when her pants ripped her headlining set at the Faster Horses Country Music & Camping Festival, in Brooklyn, Michigan.

"Y'all just about got a real show," Wilson joked in footage of the performance that surfaced on social media. "There's a first time for everything and I'm glad it was y'all that I split my pants wide open in front of." She added, "You can't make that up! I'd have never known had my people back here not seen it."

Initially, Wilson stepped out in a pair of purple pants, with a black leather vest, a violet cowboy hat, and a necklace. After becoming aware that her pants had ripped, she headed offstage to change into some dark jeans.

"Alright. What's going on Faster Horses? I got some new pants on," she said to the crowd after returning. "I'll tell you what, try and put on some jeans when you sweating. It ain't fun. You gotta jump in them things."

Wilson's hilariously unfortunate wardrobe malfunction comes after she recently opened up about her Yellowstone return. In Yellowstone, Wilson plays a country music singer named Abby who is close with staff at the Dutton family ranch. It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 will be the show's final outing — with the series coming to an end in November 2024.

Earlier this month, Wilson teased her return to the show, telling Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura with a laugh, "I can't wink, but I'm doing something with my eye right now."

"It's good news, I'll tell you that," Wilson went on to say, noting that at this point she has to make sure she coordinates her filming and music schedules. "Honestly, I don't know exactly when they're gonna start back up, but the truth is, we're just trying to make sure that we have enough time to get in there and get it done, 'cause we've still got a lot going on right now. But it's a priority."