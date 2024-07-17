Reba McEntire Returning as 60th Academy of Country Music Awards Host

Reba McEntire is not done with the Academy of Country Music Awards just yet. It's been announced that the country music icon is coming back to host the 60th ACM Awards in 2025. This will make the "Fancy" singer's 18th time hosting the show.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to host the 60th ACM Awards on Prime Video," said McEntire, a 16-time ACM Award winner, per Country Now. "It's going to be an absolute can't miss show and I can't wait to see everybody back in Texas!" The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on Thursday, May 8, 2025. It will be held— For the third year in a row — at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

"We're excited to honor and celebrate the legacy of the ACM Awards all year long surrounding the 60th anniversary show returning to Amazon Prime Video next May," Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside shared in a statement.

"Reba McEntire has hosted more ACM Awards shows than any other artist in history, and after her triumphant return this year for the 59th show, there is clearly no one better suited to helm this milestone show," Whiteside continued. "Our landmark 50th anniversary show in 2015 marked our debut in Texas, and we're thrilled to return again to celebrate another major moment in ACM history. We look forward to seeing our industry, artists, and fans celebrate in Frisco, Texas next May for an unforgettable week!"