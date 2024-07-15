Shania Twain Tapped to Host 2024 People's Choice Country Awards Show

'You're Still the One' singer Shania Twain will host the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards show from the Gand Ole Opry in September.

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards are just around the corner, and a major star has been tapped to host the big show. It's been announced that "You're Still the One" singer Shania Twain will take center stage for the second annual awards show in September, per Country Now.

"Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love," Twain shared in a statement. "I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!"

"With a proven track record of creating music that stands the test of time, Shania is a beloved member of the country community," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment, added. "As we return to the Grand Ole Opry House, she is the perfect person to help us celebrate country's finest."

Notably, the first People's Choice Country Awards took place in 2023, and featured what would become the late Toby Keith's final televised performance. He passed away just five months later, following a battle with cancer.

The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards takes place on Thursday, Sept. 26, and will air live from the Grand Ole Opry House on NBC. More information, including nominees, performers, presenters, and other details, will be unveiled in the coming weeks.