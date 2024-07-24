Lauren Alaina's Father Dies Suddenly: Country Star Shares Heartbreaking News

'Road Less Traveled' singer Lauren Alaine is pausing her concert tour while she grieves the loss of her father.

Country singer Lauren Alaina's father, J.J. Suddeth, has passed away. The American Idol alum shared the heartbreaking news in a post on Instagram, revealing that she'll also be taking some time off to grieve.

"We lost my daddy last night, and I really have no words yet," Alaina wrote in a heartbreaking post. "I want to let y'all know that I'm not able to play the three shows I had scheduled for this weekend in Savannah, Virginia Beach, and Charlotte as I am going home to be with my family." She then concluded, "Thank you for your prayers and understanding."

Alaina's post on Instagram has since received an outpouring of support and love from many of her peers, with singer Becca Bowen writing, "So sorry for your loss. Praying for you." Ashley Cooke added, "I'm so sorry for your loss Lauren."

In the wake of the tragic news, USA Today noted that Alaina and her father had a very close and special bond, which includes the singer holding up her pinky whenever she feels nervous while performing.

"My dad and I have this really sweet thing that we do," she told the crowd during her Grand Ole Opry induction in February 2022. "When I was little, I always held his pinky. So, when he comes to see me at my shows, he'll stand out in the crowd and hold up his pinky, and that's his way of telling me that he loves me."

At this time, there is no word on Suddeth's cause of death or funeral plans.