Widespread Panic Rocker Diagnosed With Tonsil Cancer: Jimmy Herring to Start Treatment 'Immediately'

Widespread Panic rocker Jimmy Herring has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer. The band shared the news in a recent statement, announcing that they would be canceling some shows while Herring "immediately" starts treatment.

"Dear Friends, The Widespread Panic Family is sad to report that our Brother, Jimmy Herring, has been diagnosed with stage 1 tonsil cancer," the band shared in a public statement, adding, "He will begin treatment immediately and is expected to make a full recovery. That part we're happy to report."

The band went on to state that they "will not be playing the upcoming Asheville dates. We will have a clearer picture of our future concert schedule in the next few days. We thank everyone for their concern and Blessings as Jimmy and his Family go through this healing process. Let the Healing begin."

Finally, the statement added, "The Widespread Panic concert scheduled for ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 7/25, 7/26, and 7/27, has been canceled. Refunds will be issued automatically at the point of purchase; ticketholders need not do anything else."

Widespread Panic shared the news on Instagram, prompting a wave of support for Herring from many fans and peers. "Such a beautiful soul and as good a musician as I've ever seen. Love and healing to Jimmy," wrote Jason Isbell, with Billy Strings adding, "Love you guys so much. Kick its ass jimmy!!!!"