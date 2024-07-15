Russell Dickerson Talks New Single 'Bones,' Says Sam Hunt Tour Has Been Nothing but 'Cool Vibes' (Exclusive)

Russell Dickerson is having a busy summer in the best way possible. The singer is currently on tour with his good friend Sam Hunt — a trek that he says has been nothing but "cool vibes" — and he just dropped his brand new single, "Bones," which could be described, if one were so inclined, as a gothic love song masquerading as a country-pop banger.

PopCulture.com had a chance to talk with Dickerson about the new tune, and he told us that he hasn't "felt this way about a song since 'Yours,'" his first single." Elaborating, he went on to, very candidly, confess that he has not "as passionate about" some of his top 10 hit songs as he is "about 'Bones...' Not even close."

"It's a newer vibe. It's more acoustic. The tone is lower," Dickerson continued, describing the song. "It's a more mature sound, for me, and I really think this is a huge pivotal moment for myself, for my career, for my team. It's a really new and defining moment for me."

While he admits that 90 percent of his team was in support of "Bones," Dickerson noted that not everyone was convinced it was right for him. "There were people on our team who were kind of like, 'I don't know. This is kind of morbid for you...' And so I had to sit down with them, and I was like, 'Look, guys... I haven't felt this way about a song since 'Yours,' and I never argue with you guys. I never push back... This is it, and if it flops, that's 100% on me, but this is the one, and we got to go with it." Following his show of confidence, Dickerson says "everyone" on his team was on board with "Bones."

"I'm just so proud of it, and I really think we wrote the s— out of this song," Dickerson told us. "Not only that, but every time I've listened to it, it's like I just have chills. Even when we're sound checking, I'm just covered in chills.

"I think it's this really cool juxtaposition," Dickerson continued. "Like, the song is actually just really a love song and it's super lighthearted, [with the] juxtaposition of, "I'm going to love you till I'm rotting in a grave no matter what." We pointed out that Dickerson has really been on a roll lately, having dropped one of the catchiest and most upbeat songs of the summer — "Good Day to Have a Great Day" — in May, to which he jokingly replied, "I do write s—ty songs. I just don't want anybody to hear them."

Finally, we asked Dickerson about his time on tour with Sam Hunt, whom he kicked off a string of shows with just last month. "The vibes are so cool there, dude," the singer said, noting that he and Hunt have a lot in common. "His youngest son and our youngest son are literally 20 days apart. So we got our kids in high chairs at catering, and his wife's out there, my wife's out there... Me, Sam, and the boys work out together... They're just so accommodating and cool, and the vibes are just so matched up."

Fans can click here to listen to "Bones" at their preferred streaming service, and here to find info about Dickerson's upcoming concert tour dates. Keep it locked to PopCulture for more of our conversation with Russell Dickerson!