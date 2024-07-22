Country singer Rory Feek has remarried, eight years after the death of his late wife, Joey. Over on his blog, Feek wrote about his wedding to his new wife Rebecca, whom he met when she served as a teacher for his daughter, Indiana.

In his personal message to fans, Feek explained that it was actually Indiana who encouraged the two marry. "Her love for her Mama is so great and so big in her life," Feek shared. "Neither Rebecca or I wanted to hurt that in any way. And so we just waited and watched to see if it might ever occur to Indiana that Rebecca could be more than just a friend to her Papa, and to her."

"And then one morning in late March when Rebecca came to the farmhouse to take Indy to school we all said a little prayer together to start the day," he continued, "and then they headed out the door as they usually do. But a few moments later, they came back in the kitchen and Rebecca said, 'Rory, Indiana just asked me something that I think you need to hear.' I asked Indy, and she told me that she said, "Ms Rebecca, I think you should marry Papa...'"

During the ceremony, Feek performed a new song written for Rebecca, "I Do," which he has since shared with fans as an accompaniment to a video wedding album. "When you want to do something special for someone special in your life, you'll do just about anything to bring them joy," Feek explained. "And knowing how much this weekend and the beginning of our new life together meant to Rebecca, and to me, I wanted to find a way to use the gifts God has given me to be a gift to her, and to all those who love us but couldn't join us for our wedding."

"And so I made something for her to remember our special day," he added. "A wedding album of sorts; video set to music. And though it's only three minutes long, it is the culmination and celebration of a much, much longer journey for her, and for me, and for Indiana." Check out the heartwarming video above.

Feek and his late wife were an acclaimed bluegrass music duo who went by Rory + Joey. The couple married in 2002, sharing only one daughter, Indiana. Notably, Rory has two older children from a previous marriage. Sadly, Joey died of metastatic cervical cancer on March 4, 2016.