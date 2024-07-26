Singer Malome Vector Dies in Car Crash

South African rapper Malome Vector has died in a car crash that also claimed the lives of two other musicians. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle the popular singer, real name Bokang Moleli, and fellow musicians Puleng Phoofolo and Lizwi Wokuqala were traveling in crashed in the South African province of Free State. All three musicians were pronounced dead at the scene. Vector was 32.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of a shining beacon, the Lion of Lesotho's sun has set. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of profound loss," Ambitiouz Entertainment, his former record label, confirmed on X. "Rest In Malome Vector."

Vector and the two other musicians were reportedly en route to Lesotho to film a music video when the accident occurred. It is unclear what caused the accident at this time. A report by the Free State Department of Health confirmed that the crash occurred on the N1 near the Koppies turn-off close to Kroonstad and three men were declared dead at the scene. Free State health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said, per Music In Africa, "their managers have been informed and have attended to the scene and the hospital to get full details of what happened and who was involved so that the next of kin can be decently informed."

Shortly after reports of the crash surfaced, Ambitiouz Entertainment confirmed Vector was among the victims, with the musician's family also later releasing a statement.

"[He] lived all his life in the entertainment industry and brought to us the music that we have come to love so much," his family said. "His friends and fans will remember him for his limitless love and selflessness."

The Lesotho-born multi-platinum-selling artist rose to fame with the release of his debut single "Dumelang" in 2019, which was certified double platinum in South Africa. After moving to South Africa, he signed with Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2020, releasing the album Karabo in January 2022. He recently left Ambitiouz Entertainment to establish The Whole Entertainment, releasing the EP 1964 in March 2024. The EP marked his last collection of music. Vector was nominated for Best Artist, Duo or Group in African Traditional at the 2021 All Africa Music Awards. He is survived by his parents, wife, daughter, and four siblings.