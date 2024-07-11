Kane Brown Shares Heartwarming Photo With All His 'Babies'

Kane Brown is one proud dad. The beaming papa recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photo with all his "babies," showing the "Thank God" singer holding his newborn son Krewe while his daughters — Kingsley, 4, and Kodi, 2 — give them big hugs.

The postal has racked up thousands of likes and comments, with fellow country music dad Walker Hayes telling Brown, "That is an awesome picture." A fan of Brown added, "The pure joy of snuggles with your precious kids," then calling him a "#1 Daddy." Brown shares all three of his children with his wife, Katelyn Jae.

Ahead of his new bundle of joy, PopCulture.com had a chance to chat with Brown about his growing family. During the conversation, Brown revealed that it's been much easier preparing to go from two kids to three kids than it was to go from one kid to two kids. He also revealed a helpful parenting tip that he got from fellow country music singer Thomas Rhett, who has four children.

"I will say that's right though because [when our oldest was born] I treated her... and Thomas Rhett actually said this, this is a quote from him... But, with [my first daughter], I treated her like glass and you find out that they're rubber."

"The second one, you know, it was easy," Brown continued. "When the doctor sent me home for the first time, I was like, 'what do we do now? How do I... what do I do?" He added with a laugh, "The second one was easy."