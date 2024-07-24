Tarek El Moussa Addresses Rumored Response to Ex Christina Hall's Divorce

Tarek El Moussa is slamming rumors that he posted a subtle dig at ex-wife Christina Hall's recent divorce. The HGTV personality, 42, took to his Instagram Story Monday asking his followers to stop sending him "nasty messages" after his previous Story post sparked speculation that it was about his Flip or Flip co-star's split from husband Joshua Hall.

The post in question was a shot of a street sign for "Bittersweet Lane," which El Moussa pointed out in his follow-up post was simply a "neat" sign he wanted to share. "This has nothing to do with Christina," he wrote. "I was on a walk looking at cool houses and found the street name neat and wanted to share." He concluded, "Please stop sending me nasty messages. Thank you."

(Photo: Tarek El Moussa - Getty Images)

El Moussa's post came just days after Christina and Josh filed to end their marriage after three years. Josh, 43, initiated the divorce proceedings, filing for a dissolution of marriage on July 16 and citing irreconcilable differences. Court documents list the couple's date of separation as July 8. Christina, 41, filed her own divorce papers soon after.

Christina and Josh's whirlwind romance kicked off in 2021 following the Christina on the Coast star's complicated divorce from Ant Anstead, from whom she split in 2020 after less than two years of marriage. In July 2021, Christina went public with her new relationship with Josh, saying she had wanted to shield him from the public attention she had garnered during her divorce.

In September 2021, Christina announced their engagement on social media while on vacation in Mexico. The couple would go on to secretly marry in April 2022, gathering family together in September of that same year for a second ceremony in Hawaii. Christina's kids were present, as she is the mother to daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with El Moussa and son Hudson, 4, with Anstead.

(Photo: Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. - Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Christina and El Moussa's upcoming HGTV series, The Flip Off, is still planned to proceed, despite her divorce from Josh. The Flip or Flop exes were scheduled to appear with their respective spouses, Josh and Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa, in a competition show pitting the couples against one another.

The series, which the network previously scheduled for a 2025 premiere, has been pitched as a competition between the couples to "see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, and the chance at bragging rights."