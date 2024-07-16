Singer Ingrid Andress Reveals She Is Going to Rehab After Controversial National Anthem Performance

Country music singer Ingrid Andress says she was 'drunk' while performing the National Anthem at the MLB 2024 Home Run Derby game.

Country music singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress has announced that she is checking herself into rehab. The "Wishful Drinkin" singer made the announcement on Tuesday, the day after her heavily criticized performance of the National Anthem at the MLB 2024 Home Run Derby game on Monday night.

"I'm not gonna bulls— y'all, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night," Andress, 32, wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories thread. "I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition."

Andress then added, "I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun. xo, Ingrid."

On Monday, Andress attended Major League Baseball's annual Home Run Derby. She was there to sing The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the big game. However, her performance did not quite go over well with many, as her voice sounded like she was struggling to belt out the iconic tune. Footage of the performance went viral almost immediately, leading many to criticize her performance.

ARLINGTON, TX – JULY 15: Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

While the moment is certainly not a high point, Andress has received a lot of support from her peers, including Carly Pearce, who commented on Andress' post, "I'm sending you love, Ingrid. Being this open takes a lot. You've got this. Hang in there." Mackenzie Porter added, "You got this girl!"

Finally, actress Lucy Hale wrote, "I'm so sorry you're going through this. Sending you a lot of my thoughts. Take care of you & you're going to come out of this so much stronger."