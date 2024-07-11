John Bonsall Death: The Oak Ridge Boys Memorialize Late Member

Following the death of Oak Ridge Boys singer John Bonsall, the late country-gospel star's bandmates have come out to share memorials. Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, Richard Sterban, Ben James, and The Oak Ridge Boys manager Jim Halsey have all issued statements to the press, paying tibute to Bonsall, who passed away this week — at the age of 76 — following a battle with neuromuscular disease.

"When I look at Joe Bonsall's life, I see a life fulfilled," said Allen. "The son of two military veterans, raised to become street-smart in the hood-influenced neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His parents taught him that he could be anything he wished to be if he worked hard, told the truth, and trusted in God.

"Joe could do anything he set his mind to do, but what impressed me the most was the energy, love, and compassion he put into everything he did and his unique gift to communicate those emotions and feelings into every performance, song, and book," Allen continued. "Joe was 'that' best friend that every person hopes to have in his life."

William Lee Golden, who also lost his son Rusty recently, said, "This has been a week of sadness with the loss of my son, Rusty Golden, and now the loss of our brother and our partner of over 50 years, Joe Bonsall. Thankfully we have the memories made and the songs that we've sang together to get us through. It gives me comfort to know that Joe and Rusty are together again. Our prayers are with his family."

"For many years, Joe was my best friend. We knew each other long before we both became members of The Oak Ridge Boys," offered Sterban. "He was a special person, who was loved by everyone and was a true inspiration to us all. He was also the best singing partner a person could have. For several years he bravely fought a terrible disease and was a trooper right up until the very end. There is no doubt that today, he is in a much better place – at HOME with Jesus. I will see you soon my dear friend."

(Photo: Brandon Wood / Indie Bling Studios)

Ben James praised Bonsall as "a true hero," and added, "His singing is something that I have admired since I was a kid. Nobody could do it like Joe could do it. He was such an encouragement to me. I feel honored that he chose me to sing the tenor line when he decided to come off the road. I try my best for Joe and the Boys every night but only Joe can fill that spot."

"The legacy he leaves with us is something that is irreplaceable," James continued. "I am forever thankful I got to know and love one of my all-time heroes that was nothing but good to me. I will miss Joe Bonsall. Thank you for loving everyone you met and making them feel like the most important person in your life when you spoke to them. A true gentleman."

Finally, Halsey honored Bonsall by saying, "God love you, Joe Bonsall. You have been an inspiration to fans, friends, and family, especially to me for 52 years. This is a very rough day."