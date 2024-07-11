Mark Chesnutt Offers Health Update Following Cardiac Surgery

Mark Chesnutt has offered an update on his health, after having emergency cardiac surgery in June. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared how he's doing following his surgery, telling fans, "Well folks, doc says I got a new heart!"

"I'm recovering comfortably at home with my family," Chesnutt continued, alongside a previously filmed clip of himself doing soundcheck at a concert. "Today we sat on the porch just soaking in the sun and that beautiful Texas weather. But I can't wait to get back to pickin' and singin' with all my favorite fans!"

"Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers. They have helped and meant the world to me in my time of need," the "Bubba Shot the Jukebox" singer concluded his message. "I appreciate you all so very much. See yuh soon!

In a more recent post, Chesnutt shared a throwback video from one of his concerts, writing in the caption, "There's nothin like the crowd gettin excited two notes into a song of mine! Im healing at home comfortably. But I can't wait to get back out singin with the band and the fans!"

Last month, Chesnutt's reps shared the news of his hospitalization, along with a personal message from the singer to his fans. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming shows," he stated. "I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you."

A statement from his management added: "Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery. The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery."