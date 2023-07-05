6 Canceled CBS Shows We Want to Return

It's always sad when a show gets canceled, and even sadder when said show had so much potential. Whether it's after just one season or after several, no matter what happens, it's disappointing. CBS has had some heartbreaking cancellations in recent years, including axing two freshman series just this year, and very nearly added a beloved veteran to that list. Of course, just because a show is canceled, it doesn't mean that's necessarily the end. Many have been saved in the form of a reverse cancellation or a move to another network or platform. There are many shows from CBS that got canceled way too soon, and here are just some that desperately need to return.

'Good Sam' Created by Katie Wech and headed by Jason Isaacs and Sophia Bush, the medical drama only lasted for one season on CBS during the 2021-22 schedule. It centered on Bush's Dr. Samantha Griffith becoming the top surgeon at Lakeshore Sentinel after her boss and father, Dr. Rob Griffith, falls into a coma. Unfortunately, after he awakens, it complicates matters, and he tries to take the hospital back from his daughter. Throughout the season, the two Dr. Griffiths go against each other in order to become chief, even after Sam has to supervise her father while he gets reacquainted. The Season 1 finale saw Sam becoming the permanent Chief of Surgery, and it would have been interesting to see the aftermath of that in a second season. How Sam is getting used to being the new chief and how Griff is handling it all, and whether he would try to repeal it. CBS canceled Good Sam just a couple of weeks after the finale, and it's devastating to know what could have been.

'NCIS: New Orleans' (Photo: CBS via Getty Images) As the first NCIS series to end, NCIS: New Orleans was canceled by CBS in 2021 after seven seasons. While the show did end on a nice note with Scott Bakula's Special Agent Pride getting married, it was clear that there were still more stories to be told, but luckily there were no cliffhangers since the writers knew that it would be the finale. Unfortunately, NOLA was canceled before it was able to make it to the first-ever NCIS franchise crossover, and while the show may not be able to come back, it would still be nice to see some of Pride and his team swing by DC or Honolulu to help out, maybe even make it Down Under for NCIS: Sydney. With LL Cool J becoming a recurring guest on NCIS: Hawai'i, it's not completely out of the question.

'2 Broke Girls' Starring Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs, beloved sitcom 2 Broke Girls was canceled after six seasons in 2017. The Emmy-nominated series might have received mixed reviews, but the show is still very much loved by fans today. Following the cancellation, CBS revealed that the reasoning for canceling 2 Broke Girls was that they felt it was "creatively time" to end the show and make more space for newer series. Having 2 Broke Girls come back would definitely be just the comedy that people need right now, as it is both funny and relatable. Plus, Dennings and Behrs, along with the rest of the ensemble cast, just kill it in every way possible.

'True Lies' (Photo: Jace Downs/CBS) One of the newer cancellations, True Lies was canceled after just one season, and it even ended on a cliffhanger where it teased that something much bigger was coming to the Omega Sector. Fans were appropriately disappointed when True Lies got canceled, and now following that cliffhanger, there definitely needs to be more. Who was that mysterious man on the other end of the phone call, and what else is planned for Omega Sector? It's obvious they were planning to come back for a second season, and now with the cancellation, it's possible there won't ever be a proper conclusion.