‘The View’s Sunny Hostin Gets Backlash Over Unpopular Diddy Opinion

Sunny Hostin, co-host of ABC’s daytime talk show The View, left her co-hosts and viewers in shock with her latest hot take.

On today’s episode, she said she was “a little dismayed” that a federal judge decided to keep Sean “Diddy” Combs in prison until his sentencing, as she thinks he is not a flight risk.

The world was shocked after Diddy, 55, was controversially found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking on July 2 after a lengthy trial. He was convicted of a lesser charge of prostitution involving his ex, Cassie Ventura, and another woman. He was denied bail and could face up to 20 years in prison, but several legal experts agree it will be much less.

During the show, Hostin shared she thought it was the “wrong thing” to deny his bail.

“I will say having been a federal prosecutor, I am a little dismayed by the fact that the judge kept Sean Combs in prison,” she said. Immediately, co-host Whoopi Goldberg followed up with a brusque “Why?”

“He said because there was proof of domestic violence that he was, you know, that society couldn’t be protected from him,” she continued. “I just think that’s the wrong thing. It’s not a flight risk because all you have to do is figure out how to keep that person here in the United States…You take away the passport, [have a] very, very hefty bond, you can also take away his plane, get an ankle monitor.”

As the discussion continued, she said that she thinks Diddy “absolutely will get 20 years” during his sentencing.

“The government is going to ask for four to five years, the defense is asking for two years… He’s been in prison already for 10 months. He’s been a porter, cleaning bathrooms.”

Prosecutor Maurene Comey already revealed the government will seek the full 20-year maximum for Diddy.

“God knows he could get pardoned by you know,” Whoopi said, in reference to Donald Trump.

“He could get pardoned by you know who but he also could probably face many, many civil lawsuits,” added co-host Ana Navarro.

Fans of The View took to social media to voice their distaste with Hostin’s views.

“Sunny is disappointed that the judge decided to keep Diddy in jail. Smh,” wrote one user on Twitter/X.

“This is very disappointing from Sunny, considering the fact that she is a former prosecutor that prosecuted sex crimes. She knows better than anyone that Diddy has proven himself to be a danger to the community. Why would you want him released?,” another user wrote.

“You lost me Sunny. Diddy needs to stay his a– in jail,” yet another user wrote.