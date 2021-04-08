✖

MacGyver is coming to an end sooner than fans may have been expecting. On Wednesday, The Wrap reported that MacGyver would end with Season 5, which is currently airing on CBS. The series' last episode, which will also be the Season 5 finale, will reportedly air on Friday, April 30.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl released a statement about MacGyver's cancellation. In his message, he thanked everyone who has been a part of the MacGyver family for the past five seasons. More specifically, he issued a big thanks to Lucas Till, who stars as the titular MacGyver. His statement read, “All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew. The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

MacGyver is a reboot based on the initial 1985 MacGyver series that starred Richard Dean Anderson in the main role. The reboot premiered in 2016 with Till, Tristin Mays, George Eads (who departed the series after Season 3), Justin Hires, and Meredith Eaton. MacGyver went through a bit of a shakeup prior to Season 5, as the original showrunner, Peter Lenkov, was fired after individuals, including Till, alleged that he engaged in misconduct behind-the-scenes, per Deadline. Monica Macer, who was already an executive producer on the series, was named as the new showrunner. In response to the news of MacGyver's cancellation, Macer released a statement in which she thanked everyone involved in the production.

“Since coming on board to MacGyver last year, I have been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this remarkable cast and crew, as well as the loyal fans,” Macer said. “My gratitude goes out to Lucas, Tristin, Justin, Meredith, Levy and Ian, who put everything they have into our show, specifically for the fans. We can’t wait for them to see our spectacular final episodes and the adventures that still await for Mac and the team at the Phoenix.”