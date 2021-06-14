'MacGyver': Thousands of Fans Petition to Save Canceled CBS Series

✖

MacGyver fans aren't ready to say goodbye to the series just yet in light of the show's recent cancellation. In fact, they're taking action to try and save the show. Currently, there is a petition on Change.org to try to "save" MacGyver. The petition has already garnered a ton of support, as thousands of fans have already signed it in the hopes that there will be more MacGyver to come.

Change.org's MacGyver petition, which was started to help produce Season 6 of the show on CBS, has over 26,000 signatures and counting. The petition's goal is 35,000 signatures and, judging by how much support it has received so far, it could very well reach that milestone soon. In the description for the petition, Aria D, who started it, wrote that MacGyver has a ton of "potential" left and that the show should get another chance to prove as much. The user even explained exactly why the CBS drama meant so much to many fans.

"MacGyver is a show that has got some of us through hell," they wrote. "It's been a bonding force between us and we are not ready to let it go without a proper goodbye. We don't want cliffhangers or a half done finale or 15 episodes (less than what was given to the other shows). We deserve a happy ending. Our favourite characters do and so do the amazing cast and crew." They also encouraged fans to head to the website, SaveMacGyver.com, which includes more details about their campaign. On the website, they noted that fans can get involved in the fight to save the show by sharing the message on social media by using the #SaveMacGyver hashtag, sending out postcards, and signing the Change.org petition.

It was originally reported in early April that MacGyver was canceled after five seasons on CBS, news of which came as a shock to many fans. The series finale aired on April 30. In response to this news, Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, released a statement in which he praised everyone who had a part in bringing MacGyver to life over the show's five seasons. He said, in part, “All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew. The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.