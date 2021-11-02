‘SEAL Team’ Leaves CBS, Officially Moves to Paramount+

SEAL Team aired on CBS for the last time on Sunday night, but fans of Bravo Team still have more adventures to look forward to. The next new episodes of the series will only be available on ViacomCBS’ streaming platform, Paramount+. The first episode available exclusively there was released on Monday, right after the Oct. 31 episode, “Need to Know,” aired on CBS on the West Coast. Each new Paramount+ episode will be released on Sundays.

The first Paramount+ exclusive episode was the second half of the adventure that began on CBS. Since the show is now free of broadcasting standards, the episode “Frog on the Tracks” included the show’s first f-bombs. Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) delivered the show’s first use of the curse, and used it a few other times in the episode, notes TVLine.

During the two-parter, Bravo Team was sent to Africa following a mass-casualty terrorist attack. “Not only are they going off on a mission unlike any they’ve done before, but a mission that will also include some personal elements that will impact each and every operator. We’re going to go out with a bang for sure – and then start [on Paramount+] with an even bigger bang,” showrunner Spencer Hudnut told TVLine.

SEAL Team debuted in September 2017 and earned decent audience numbers through its first four seasons. However, the numbers weren’t enough to grant the show an instant renewal towards the end of Season 4. The show was on the bubble until reports surfaced in May that CBS and ViacomCBS might be thinking about moving the show to Paramount+. Rather than start the season on the streaming service though, CBS opted to air the first four episodes on Sunday nights. CBS and ViacomCBS also found success with moving the supernatural drama Evil from CBS to Paramount+, and that show was picked up for Season 3 in July. There were talks to also bring Clarice over, but the show was canceled following its low-rated first season on CBS.

SEAL Team was created by Benjamin Cavell and follows the adventures of Bravo Team, an elite Navy SEALs unit, on dangerous missions around the world. Aside from David Boreanaz, the show also features Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quin, Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis, and Judd Lormand as Eric Blackburn. Jessica Pare also starred in the first four seasons.