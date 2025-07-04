Major HGTV Show Canceled After 4 Seasons as Network Continues to Clean House

Just days after HGTV cancelled a slew of popular fan-favorites, the network has canned another series. TV Line reports Battle of the Beach has been axed.

So says Alison Victoria, who co-hosted the beachfront property renovation series with Ty Pennington and Taniya Nayak, made the announcement. The show followed three skilled teams as they renovated identical beachfront properties.

In the latest episode of her Pap Smear Podcast, Victoria shared with guest actress Retta, “I did a show called Battle on the Beach. I love that show. It was so fun and funny. And then all of a sudden, I watched the episode, I’m like, well, where’d all that [great content] go? I get it, it’s a lot of content to try to put into 42 minutes, but where is it? Where’s the great editing?

“You’ll lose a show that way. I truly believe that,” she continued. And in fact, “Battle on the Beach did not get picked back up,” Victoria said, “which is sad, because it was like adult spring break.”

Season 4 aired in 2024. The network hasn’t spoken about the show’s ending.

Bargain Block was cancelled, with the show’s star Keith Bynum revealing in an Instagram Story Q&A that HGTV decided not to renew the show for a fifth season. Married to Real Estate was let go after four seasons, despite 16 million views in its third season. Divided by Design were also given the axe.

Despite such, Property Brothers staples have a new spinoff, Chasing the West. Fans have expressed uproar over their expanded partnerships with the network while other shows have been given their walking papers.

A Reddit user shared, “They have had at least 10 shows on HGTV. Enough is enough.” Drew and Scott have launched several Property Brothers spinoffs over the years, including Brother vs. Brother, Celebrity IOU, and Property Brothers: Forever Home, TV Insider reports.