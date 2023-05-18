A Big CBS Show Officially Ended Last Night

CBS' True Lies officially ended last night, albeit following a definitely premature cancellation, and of course, it ended on a cliffhanger. The two-part finale centered on a van filled with confidential intel about Omega Sector operatives being hijacked, which led to the team recruiting teen hacker Max to help, only to find out that he is actually dating Helen and Harry's daughter, Dana. The episode ended on Harry being abducted. The second part, meanwhile, saw the team struggle to find him before it was too late and the rescue mission as intense as ever.

Harry was injected with a serum that would make him see hallucinations, and it soon made him even shoot at his team when they found him. Luckily, they were able to save him just in time and drain him of his drugs. However, they weren't out of the fire just yet, as the episode ended as a van was parked outside of the Tasker house, where a Russian woman who runs the operation that took Harry told a mysterious caller to "begin phase three." What that phase is and who was on the phone is obviously unknown, and now, we may never have the answer.

It's pretty disappointing that we won't know just what phase three was supposed to be or what it all means. Omega Sector went through quite a lot just in the first season, and it's no secret that they've made enemies along the way. It's very likely that Annet Mahendru, who portrays the Russian woman with an Omega vendetta, would have had a much bigger role in Season 2. Unfortunately, we'll never get to see what would have happened, which may even be better since it sounds like whatever was planned for Omega Sector was not good. This way, it ended on a nice note for them, as the Omega family were gathered together, minus the creepy van out front.

There's always the possibility of True Lies being saved and picked up elsewhere, so there could be at least some hope yet. Fans were disappointed following the cancellation, and now following that finale, they probably are even more devastated. We may never see what will happen with Omega Sector following the Season 1 finale, but at least all 13 episodes are available to stream on Paramount+, so it will be like their mission never ended.