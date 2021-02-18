'NCIS: New Orleans' Ending With Season 7, and Fans are Crushed

By Stephen Andrew

NCIS: New Orleans will be ending with Season 7, and fans of the show are absolutely crushed to hear the news. On Wednesday, it was announced that the NCIS spinoff would not be coming back for Season 8. In response to the news, series star and executive producer Scott Bakula said, "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way." He added, "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."

Showrunners Jan Nash and Christopher Silber — who also serve as executive producers of the series — issued a statement as well, saying, "It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes." The statement continued, "As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years." While the show's cast and crew lament its ending, fans are really taking the news hard. Scroll down to see comments from fans shared in a previous PopCulture Facebook post about the show and tweets from the upset fans on Twitter.

"There are too many great shows being canceled, this just can’t be happening," one sad fan commented. "NCIS: New Orleans is one of my favorites."

"So sorry," someone else added. "[I] love NCIS: New Orleans. Since they changed when it’s on I recorded it so I won’t miss anything."

"So not right. This is a great show and great actors. [Too] many 'talent' shows and nothing except this to watch," another fan said. "Then they want to make a NCIS: Hawaii. Why when NCIS NOLA is going so well and has a following? Who ever is in charge is wrong to cancel this show."

"I Love all my NCIS New Orleans all three of them are my favorite ones so please don't cancel my NCIS New Orleans please and thank you," a fan pleaded.

"Hate to hear this news. I really enjoy this show," one more sad fan wrote. "Too many good shows are being canceled. Finding something good to watch is becoming harder and harder."

"NCIS New Orleans is my favorite! New Orleans is my hometown! It's a really good show," someone else said. "Why take it off the air? Leave the good shows on tv and dump the ones that stink instead."

"So sad, I always look forward to watching the show," a final fan commented. "It's a great show."

