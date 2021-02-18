'NCIS: New Orleans' Ending With Season 7, and Fans are Crushed
NCIS: New Orleans will be ending with Season 7, and fans of the show are absolutely crushed to hear the news. On Wednesday, it was announced that the NCIS spinoff would not be coming back for Season 8. In response to the news, series star and executive producer Scott Bakula said, "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way." He added, "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."
Showrunners Jan Nash and Christopher Silber — who also serve as executive producers of the series — issued a statement as well, saying, "It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes." The statement continued, "As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years." While the show's cast and crew lament its ending, fans are really taking the news hard. Scroll down to see comments from fans shared in a previous PopCulture Facebook post about the show and tweets from the upset fans on Twitter.
This sucks!— Joseph (@j_hager79) February 18, 2021
"There are too many great shows being canceled, this just can't be happening," one sad fan commented. "NCIS: New Orleans is one of my favorites."
my quarantine show got canceled :( rip ncis: new orleans— Kat Salmon (@salmon_kat) February 18, 2021
"So sorry," someone else added. "[I] love NCIS: New Orleans. Since they changed when it's on I recorded it so I won't miss anything."
Sorry to read. Definitely going to miss NCIS New Orleans.— Sheree VanCleave (@shereevnclv) February 18, 2021
"So not right. This is a great show and great actors. [Too] many 'talent' shows and nothing except this to watch," another fan said. "Then they want to make a NCIS: Hawaii. Why when NCIS NOLA is going so well and has a following? Who ever is in charge is wrong to cancel this show."
I'm so bummed 😓 that you are ending NCIS New Orleans I love that show look forward to it every week— Jill Misenhimer (@MisenhimerJill) February 18, 2021
"I Love all my NCIS New Orleans all three of them are my favorite ones so please don't cancel my NCIS New Orleans please and thank you," a fan pleaded.
I like this series and am sorry to see it go.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ To End With Season 7 – Deadline https://t.co/qCxQT11Kem— Grannies Opinion🌊Pls. No D.M. (@GranniesOpinion) February 18, 2021
"Hate to hear this news. I really enjoy this show," one more sad fan wrote. "Too many good shows are being canceled. Finding something good to watch is becoming harder and harder."
@CBSTweet Reconsider canceling NCIS New Orleans! One of the best shows on networks tv. Scott Bakula is awesome, the scenery and music is great. Such a loss if canceled. #changeyourmind— Michelle Reehl (@MichelleReehl) February 18, 2021
"NCIS New Orleans is my favorite! New Orleans is my hometown! It's a really good show," someone else said. "Why take it off the air? Leave the good shows on tv and dump the ones that stink instead."prevnext
I’ve got tears in my eyes. I live in New Orleans. During March & April, the only “normalcy” we found was in NCIS: New Orleans. We knew what it meant to miss New Orleans even though we live here. Your show was a daily reminder of what our city was like during happier times.— TigerSaint (@jimaniarocks) February 18, 2021
"So sad, I always look forward to watching the show," a final fan commented. "It's a great show."
Disclaimer: PopCulture.com is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.