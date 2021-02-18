'NCIS: New Orleans' Ending With Season 7, and Fans are Crushed

NCIS: New Orleans will be ending with Season 7, and fans of the show are absolutely crushed to hear the news. On Wednesday, it was announced that the NCIS spinoff would not be coming back for Season 8. In response to the news, series star and executive producer Scott Bakula said, "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way." He added, "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."

Showrunners Jan Nash and Christopher Silber — who also serve as executive producers of the series — issued a statement as well, saying, "It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes." The statement continued, "As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years." While the show's cast and crew lament its ending, fans are really taking the news hard. Scroll down to see comments from fans shared in a previous PopCulture Facebook post about the show and tweets from the upset fans on Twitter.