3 Best Movies Netflix Just Added for July 2025

We’ve all done it. Sitting in front of the Netflix screen for hours, scrolling, trying to find something to watch. Netflix adds so much new content every month that it’s hard to know what’s worth spending time on.

Here are the three best movies the streamer added this month.

Mad Max: Fury Road

One of the century’s finest action movies has made its way to Netflix. This is the fourth film in George Miller’s post-apocalyptic series, but you don’t need to see the first three to enjoy the carnage here. Fury Road stars Max (Tom Hardy) and Furiosa (Charlize Theron) teaming up against the evil Immortan Joe and his henchman, leading to a giant battle fought almost entirely with vehicles.

Pacific Rim

In Guillermo del Toro’s beloved 2013 sci-fi flick, a bunch of giant robots beat up a bunch of monsters. Do we need to say anything else? Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Charlie Day, and Rinko Kikuchi star in this blockbuster of gargantuan proportions.

Born on the Fourth of July

Just in time for the holiday, Netflix has added this anti-war drama starring an almost-unrecognizable Tom Cruise. Based on a true story, Cruise plays real-life Marine Ron Kovic, who flew over to the Vietnam War and discovered that his country had lied to him. After a paralyzing injury, he returns home and becomes one of the war’s most famous and most vocal protestors.