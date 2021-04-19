'MacGyver' Fans Are Hijacking the ACM Awards on Twitter to Save the Show

MacGyver fans continue to hope they can convince CBS to reverse its decision to cancel the reboot after five seasons earlier this month. On Sunday night, some tried to get #SaveMacGyver trending on Twitter while the eye network broadcast the ACM Awards live from Nashville. MacGyver debuted in 2016 and its series finale will air on Friday, April 30.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl announced the decision to end MacGyver on April 7 and thanked the cast and crew for their hard work in producing a reliable performer for the network on Fridays. "All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas [Till] and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica [Macer], the writers, and the entire crew," Kahl said.

"The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own," Kahl continued. "We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves."