'MacGyver' Fans Are Hijacking the ACM Awards on Twitter to Save the Show
MacGyver fans continue to hope they can convince CBS to reverse its decision to cancel the reboot after five seasons earlier this month. On Sunday night, some tried to get #SaveMacGyver trending on Twitter while the eye network broadcast the ACM Awards live from Nashville. MacGyver debuted in 2016 and its series finale will air on Friday, April 30.
CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl announced the decision to end MacGyver on April 7 and thanked the cast and crew for their hard work in producing a reliable performer for the network on Fridays. "All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas [Till] and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica [Macer], the writers, and the entire crew," Kahl said.
"The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own," Kahl continued. "We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves."
After the show was canceled, Till shared a heartwarming statement on Instagram, noting how the past five years were the "most formative" of his life. He also thanked fans for welcoming him, even though he took over the role from Richard Dean Anderson, who starred as Angus MacGyver in the original 1985-1992 series.
"Through all the people who said we wouldn't make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you've shown me what it means to be a real cinema team," Till wrote on Instagram. "This format just doesn't do enough justice for all that I want to say, so maybe this is the first of many blubbering messages, but thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you."
Since the show was canceled, fans have repeatedly pressed CBS on social media to reverse its decision. A Change.org petition now has over 16,000 signatures. When CBS announced a wave of renewals last week, fans again asked CBS to renew MacGyver as well.
Some fans added #SaveMacGyver to tweets even if the majority of their tweet was in response to the ACM Awards. Others found unique ways to work the hashtag in.
"MacGyver also highlights that it is possible for those of different races and backgrounds to work together for a common goal," one person wrote. "Hey [CBS] and #ACMs if you're tired of seeing #MacGyver on all your posts, then CBS needs to renew the show for season six," another wrote.
MacGyver airs on CBS Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. You can find past episodes available to stream on Paramount+. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.