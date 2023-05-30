LL Cool J Speaks out After Joining 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

LL Cool J is officially joining the NCIS: Hawai'i family next season, and it already looks like it's going to be exciting. Just a day after NCIS: Los Angeles aired its series finale, the rapper made a surprising cameo on the season finale of NCIS: Hawai'i as Sam helped Tennant and Whistler, who were both being attacked. While it seemed like it would just be a one-off thing, it very much will not be, and the artist is pretty excited about the new opportunity.

Sam Hanna will be helping out Tennant and her team every so often, as LL Cool J will be appearing on the series in a recurring guest capacity. He took to Twitter to share the news, noting he "couldn't keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long" and telling fans that he will be joining forces with the NCIS: Hawai'i team as "a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season." It's clear that he is looking forward to next season, and fans are likely feeling the same way.

Couldn’t keep Sam Hanna off the case for too long!! Starting tonight, Sam Hanna will join forces with the @NCISHawaiiCBS team as a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season. Tune in the season 2 finale of @NCISHawaiiCBS on @CBS at 10 ET/PT or on @paramountplus for live… pic.twitter.com/HxG7bZOriC — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) May 23, 2023

Fans were likely pleasantly surprised when Sam Hanna showed up to help Tennant, given the fact that he was last seen in Morocco. How they will decide to bring Sam in is unknown, or how it might impact certain storylines. It's possible this will also give fans the chance to receive updates on the OSP team without actually seeing them. Whether it's Sam directly name-dropping one of his team members or perhaps just being on the phone with one of them. Either way, it's a great way to keep the series alive after it's ended, and it may even open the door to having more characters appear.

According to the CBS fall schedule, NCIS: Hawai'i will be coming back later this year, meaning that fans should hopefully see Sam Hanna once again before 2023 ends. However, due to the writers' strike, there's no way of knowing when exactly the series will return. There is no end in sight for the strike, and it wouldn't be surprising if the network didn't announce premiere dates until after the strike is over, whenever that may be. The wait will definitely be worth it, though, just knowing that LL Cool J isn't done playing Special Agent Hanna just yet. Hopefully, an estimated premiere date will be announced soon, but in the meantime, fans can watch the latest seasons of NCIS: LA and NCIS: Hawai'i on Paramount+ to keep busy until the fall.