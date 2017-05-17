CBS Finally Reveals Why ‘2 Broke Girls’ Was Cancelled

As major TV networks began figuring out what shows to renew or cancel this season, there were some tough decisions to be made. Some fan-favorite shows were given the axe, including the celebrated CBS comedy, 2 Broke Girls.

After six seasons on the air, the network decided to pull the plug on the successful comedy. It’s ratings had declined over the years, but it was still bringing in fairly strong numbers. With ratings as strong as they are, many fans wondered why the network was so quick to bring the axe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, CBS head of scheduling Kelly Kahl spoke with Deadline about the decision.

“2 Broke Girls was a really good show for us for a very long time,” Kahl said. “Our comedy development this year was very good and whenever your comedy development is really good, it puts a lot of pressure on some of your older shows. We felt creatively it was time and we had to create some space on the schedule to get some new product on.”

More: ABC Reveals Motive Behind Last Man Standing Cancellation

“I think it was a creative decision more than anything else. It was not a show we own but we picked up (new comedy series Me, Myself & I and By the Book) from Warner Bros. So I don’t think it was a business decision, I think it was creatively we felt it was time.”

So, it didn’t come down to money or ratings. It simply came down to the fact that the network believed the series had run its course.

It’s sad to see the series go, but let’s remember that six seasons is quite an accomplishment. In today’s TV landscape, any comedy that makes it past three seasons could be successful. It just doesn’t seem that way when you look at the rest of the CBS schedule, as shows like The Big Bang Theory, Criminal Minds, and NCIS have all surpassed 10 seasons.

Up Next: First Look At Young Sheldon Series At CBS