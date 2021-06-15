'MacGyver' Fans Are Doing Something Incredible as Part of Campaign to Save the Show

✖

As MacGyver fans continue to rally around their favorite show in a last-ditch effort to save it, they are also rallying around an important cause. After CBS announced in April that the rebooted series would end after Season 5, the #SaveMacGyver movement is keeping the spirit of titular character Angus MacGyver alive by launching the #GiveBackSaveMac campaign, a month-long blood drive for fans across the globe.

Officially kicking off in July, the campaign is calling on MacGyver fans across the world to join them "as we honor Angus MacGyver’s dedication to helping others." For the campaign, SaveMacGyver has partnered with Vitalant for the nationwide blood drive in 43 of 50 US states. On the official website for the event, the group says they are also "'MacGyver-ing' this drive into a worldwide event." They currently have a goal of 50 total blood donations.

(Photo: SaveMacGyver)

"SaveMacGyver fans are trying to keep the spirit of Angus MacGyver going by giving back. Angus MacGyver's character did a lot of charity work on the show and fans are encouraged to give back as well," the group said in a statement to PopCulture. "The month of July is dedicated to giving back in many ways but our primary focus will be a month long virtual blood drive."

To participate in the event, MacGyver fans can either call Vitalant at 877-258-4825 provide the group code MAC2 or follow the link on the #GiveBackSaveMac website here. They can then make an appointment to donate blood anytime in June. At the time of their donation, they will need to provide the group code again for their donation to be counted towards the virtual blood drive. For those not in the U.S., the group's website provides various links for ways to donate blood in your country. As fans begin taking part in the blood drive, the donations will be tracked on the website. Those unable to donate blood can show their support by spreading the word and posting flyers in their hometowns. Fans can also make a monetary donation.

The virtual global blood drive is just one of several ways MacGyver fans are giving back, though. Throughout July, the group will host weekly Giving Back challenges to give back. Fans can also "share pictures of these or come up with your own ways to give back."

The movement comes after CBS decided not to move forward with a sixth season of MacGyver. The cancellation immediately sparked a call to action for fans, who for weeks now have been rallying their support around the show in an effort to have it renewed. One online petition to save the show has even received more than 26,000 signatures.