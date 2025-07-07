Reality TV Star Dies Suddenly After Fasting: Shefali Jariwala Was 42

Actress and model Shefali Jariwala has died at the age of 42.

Mumbai police confirmed Jariwala had died on June 27 to Indian outlets Times of India and The Hindustan Times.



The star, who is best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, reportedly was rushed from her home in Andheri to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital on June 27, where she was declared dead by doctors.

Journalist Vickey Lalwani of The Vickey Lalwani Show reported in a social media post that Shefali was rushed to the hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three other people. Numerous outlets have reported that cardiac arrest was initially thought to be the cause of death.

Parag Tyagi and Shefali Jariwala attend the Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s sangeet Ceremony on April 23, 2024 in Mumbai, India. (Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images)

A day prior to her death, Jariwala, who is also well-known for her role in the “Kaanta Laga” music video, was fasting after a Satyanarayana pooja, her friend, Pooja Ghai confirmed to Lalwani. The morning of her death, Jariwala reportedly took a Vitamin C IV drip mid-fast, which has sparked the concern of doctors, although official autopsy reports have yet to be released.

“Anti-ageing treatments such as intravenous glutathione and high-dose vitamin C are generally considered safe when administered under medical supervision,” Dr. Chirayu Parwal, Associate Consultant-Plastic Surgery, Aakash Healthcare, told The Free Press Journal. “However, taking them during prolonged fasting or when the body is nutritionally depleted can increase the risk of adverse effects like electrolyte imbalance, low blood sugar, or hypotension.”

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi attend Ekta Kapoor dewali Bash on November 10, 2023 in Mumbai, India (Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images)

Chirayu added, “Fasting alters liver metabolism and kidney function, which may affect how these compounds are processed. If the body is already in a stressed state, the addition of potent antioxidants and detox agents can trigger unexpected complications.”

Jariwala’s death has been mourned by stars like Rajiv Adatia and Divyanka Tripathi, who shared their condolences on social media. “In total shock!! Rest In Peace Shefali!!,” Adatia wrote. “This is beyond shocking.” Tripathi added in another post, “Still can’t process the news about Shefali. Gone too soon. Deeply sad for her husband and the family.”