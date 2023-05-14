'True Lies' Cancellation Leaves Fans Disappointed

After only one season, CBS canceled action drama True Lies. Based on the 1994 film of the same name, the series didn't bring in the same traction the movie did and wound up being one of two new shows of the season that got the ax. With the two-part finale airing next week, there's no telling how the season will come to an end, and now that it's not coming back, it will bring more worry to the fans.

Speaking of fans, the show's loyal followers quickly took to social media to vent their feelings about the cancellation. In the midst of many shows being renewed or canceled these days, True Lies' news just adds on to a growing pile of shows that are no more. Very appropriately, fans are disappointed and feeling a whole lot of emotions.