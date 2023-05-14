'True Lies' Cancellation Leaves Fans Disappointed
After only one season, CBS canceled action drama True Lies. Based on the 1994 film of the same name, the series didn't bring in the same traction the movie did and wound up being one of two new shows of the season that got the ax. With the two-part finale airing next week, there's no telling how the season will come to an end, and now that it's not coming back, it will bring more worry to the fans.
Speaking of fans, the show's loyal followers quickly took to social media to vent their feelings about the cancellation. In the midst of many shows being renewed or canceled these days, True Lies' news just adds on to a growing pile of shows that are no more. Very appropriately, fans are disappointed and feeling a whole lot of emotions.
This Cancellation Season is Brutal
So four of my shows got cancelled: #KungFu #BigSky #TheCompanyYouKeep AND #TrueLies. It was a bloodbath for me. Ugh. This sucks. Well this is why streaming is the game these days, nothing left of interest on broadcast except NCIS/Rookie/FBI franchises.— Marni Ockene (@fuzzytomato) May 13, 2023
"Hating this cancelation season. Fox canceled #911onFOX but it thankfully moved to ABC, #SWAT was canceled but then saved for 1 final short season, #NCISLA was canceled , #TheResident was canceled , #BigSky just got canceled and so did #TrueLies & #TheCompanyYouKeep," one fan pointed out.
'True Lies' Fans are Not Very Happy
TF they canceled @EastNYCBS and @TrueLiesCBS 🥴🥴🥴🥴🙄🙄😵💫😵💫😵💫😵💫😵💫 stuff like this makes me not want to get invested in new shows cause now I’m stuck knowing that the last episode will not give me the conclusions I need 😡😡 #TrueLies #EastNewYork— wannie (@Wannie777) May 10, 2023
"I'm so disappointed they've canceled #EastNewYork and #TrueLies ! It always happens," one fan reacted. "I get invested in a show then it's gone."
It's a Definite Shame the Series was Canceled
As I'm watching the most recent episode of #TrueLiesCBS, I get an alert that it was canceled 😭#TrueLiesonCBS#TrueLies— Jamille (@Jamille_H) May 12, 2023
"Just watched this week's episode of @TrueLiesCBS. Please @cbs, don't cancel @TrueLiesCBS," one fan pleaded. "It's one of the few entertaining shows on network television!!!!!!
The 'True Lies' Cancellation is a Major Disappointment
#TrueLies is canceled pic.twitter.com/LAkb1XOWhK— CaptainTalksFlicks (@TCTFPodcast) May 10, 2023
One fan expressed, "DAMN! @CBS cancelled #TrueLies too! Just damn!" Another said, "So sad about #TrueLies being cancelled. It was a fun show."
'True Lies' Fans Still Have Hope
Hey @CBS, please change your mind about canceling #TrueLies! It’s one of the few good shows on network TV. Please give it another try, in a better day and time!#Don’tcancelTrueLies!— Tammy Carnicella (@tammypc) May 10, 2023
"It's too bad that my most obsessed tv show is getting axed by CBS #TrueLies But don't worry we still have hope," one fan wrote. "They need a new season it pick abc #TrueLies," another said.
Some Fans are Fine With the Cancellation
I'm not surprised it was cancelled, it was watchable with a good premise but they somehow made a show about spies bland, that was the issue#truelies— 🤟🏻 Natalie Lewis 🖖🏻 (@Cuddly_CatLady) May 10, 2023
One fan expressed, "#TrueLies was horrible!! Im not surprised with the cancelation." Another fan said, "#EastNewYork was good, however I'm fine with #TrueLies being cancelled."