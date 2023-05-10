'East New York' Cancellation Devastates Fans

By Megan Behnke

Another day, another cancellation, and this time, it's fans of East New York that are in mourning. The freshman CBS series has been canceled, with just one episode left to air. Appropriately, fans of the Amanda Warren-led drama are not happy, and they took to social media to vent their feelings.

CBS announced the decision to cancel the series not long after it reversed its cancellation on S.W.A.T., giving fans not enough time to prepare themselves. They were definitely devastated and heartbreaking, especially seeing other shows come back when theirs is ending. Luckily, Twitter let them get out all of their feelings.

'East New York' Fans are Disappointed After Hearing the News

"Very sad to see #TrueLies and #EastNewYork won't get second seasons and that NCIS Los Angeles is coming to an end," one fan wrote. "They've had a good run, but honestly I love all three shows."

prevnext

Some are Pretty Upset

One fan expressed, "Wtf CBS Cancel #EastNewYork." While another said, "I was very disappointed to see that #EastNewYork is cancelled. It has some unique characters, not stereotypical cop ones, and I was very much enjoying it."

prevnext

Others are Hoping for Another Pickup

"@CBS please keep and renew East New York it's the best show representing Brooklyn nyc and its a great show #EastNewYork renew show," one fan pleaded. "Please they need a new home omg #EastNewYork," another vocalized.

prevnext

They are Really Hoping This Isn't the End

"@cbs Please don't cancel East New York. I love that show and all the actors. PLEASE DONT CANCEL #eastnewyork," one fan said. Another wrote, "Hey @CBS, you changed your mind about #SWAT, now change it about cancelling #EastNewYork."

prevnext

'East New York' Viewers Feel it was a Premature Cancellation

"Damn @CBS just cancelled #EastNewYork after ONE season? Wow…," shared one fan. "and if the reason I keep getting is true, even MORE shame on you! You had a good lineup on Sunday nights… #NotoriousApproved."

prevnext

Overall, 'East New York' Fans are Heartbroken

"@CBS #eastNewyork a good show. Start times was always delayed and dvr doesn't make adjustments," one fan explained. "Show deserves another shot."

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of