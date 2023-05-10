'East New York' Cancellation Devastates Fans
Another day, another cancellation, and this time, it's fans of East New York that are in mourning. The freshman CBS series has been canceled, with just one episode left to air. Appropriately, fans of the Amanda Warren-led drama are not happy, and they took to social media to vent their feelings.
CBS announced the decision to cancel the series not long after it reversed its cancellation on S.W.A.T., giving fans not enough time to prepare themselves. They were definitely devastated and heartbreaking, especially seeing other shows come back when theirs is ending. Luckily, Twitter let them get out all of their feelings.
'East New York' Fans are Disappointed After Hearing the News
Sooooo disappointed in the cancelation of #EastNewYork @CBS what was the reason?! It should have been NCIS Hawai instead!!! pic.twitter.com/mybMhd23e3— Ash Dee (@1realisticmind) May 10, 2023
"Very sad to see #TrueLies and #EastNewYork won't get second seasons and that NCIS Los Angeles is coming to an end," one fan wrote. "They've had a good run, but honestly I love all three shows."prevnext
Some are Pretty Upset
BOOOOOOOO 🍅 RENEW #EastNewYork #SaveEastNewYork— ↳ 𝕜𝕠𝕝𝕒 𝕓𝕠𝕤𝕤𝕒 𝕟𝕠𝕧𝕒 🫧 (@SoulGlitch94_) May 10, 2023
One fan expressed, "Wtf CBS Cancel #EastNewYork." While another said, "I was very disappointed to see that #EastNewYork is cancelled. It has some unique characters, not stereotypical cop ones, and I was very much enjoying it."prevnext
Others are Hoping for Another Pickup
I really hope another network picks up @EastNYCBS. It is a great show with good storylines and a fantastic cast. Don't let this show die. #EastNewYork @CBS— Deloris (@deloris40) May 10, 2023
"@CBS please keep and renew East New York it's the best show representing Brooklyn nyc and its a great show #EastNewYork renew show," one fan pleaded. "Please they need a new home omg #EastNewYork," another vocalized.prevnext
They are Really Hoping This Isn't the End
@CBS SAVE EAST NEW YORK #EastNewYork pic.twitter.com/IfesY5aWFf— AJ (@JayboogieAtl) May 10, 2023
"@cbs Please don't cancel East New York. I love that show and all the actors. PLEASE DONT CANCEL #eastnewyork," one fan said. Another wrote, "Hey @CBS, you changed your mind about #SWAT, now change it about cancelling #EastNewYork."prevnext
'East New York' Viewers Feel it was a Premature Cancellation
I’m so sad that @EastNYCBS was cancelled!! It was such a good show! There were still many stories left to tell! #EastNewYork— ✭ Leslie ✭ 🌷 (@NYNC214) May 9, 2023
"Damn @CBS just cancelled #EastNewYork after ONE season? Wow…," shared one fan. "and if the reason I keep getting is true, even MORE shame on you! You had a good lineup on Sunday nights… #NotoriousApproved."prevnext
Overall, 'East New York' Fans are Heartbroken
Very angry with @CBS that they canceled #EastNewYork one of the better procedural on network TV. Crying shame.— Paul H. Fischer (@PaulH_Fischer) May 9, 2023
"@CBS #eastNewyork a good show. Start times was always delayed and dvr doesn't make adjustments," one fan explained. "Show deserves another shot."prev