'East New York' Cancellation Devastates Fans

Another day, another cancellation, and this time, it's fans of East New York that are in mourning. The freshman CBS series has been canceled, with just one episode left to air. Appropriately, fans of the Amanda Warren-led drama are not happy, and they took to social media to vent their feelings.

CBS announced the decision to cancel the series not long after it reversed its cancellation on S.W.A.T., giving fans not enough time to prepare themselves. They were definitely devastated and heartbreaking, especially seeing other shows come back when theirs is ending. Luckily, Twitter let them get out all of their feelings.