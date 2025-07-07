‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Actress and Partner Reveal They’re Expecting a Baby Girl

Jessica Phillips and Chelsea Nachman are expecting! It seems the happy couple are expecting a baby girl, per the Instagram hint. “✨mamacitas✨

“see you in january, girlypop !” the post reads, with the couple smiling at one another with baby written in pink on the wall as they hold a photo of the sonogram. The post was a joint announcement from the couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news comes a little under a year since the couple exchanged “I Dos.” They wed on Sunday, Nov. 10, in front of an intimate group of 50 people in their backyard in South Orange, New Jersey.

Their reception attracted 250 guests, a mix of family and friends, many in their shared theater community at the Brooklyn Bowl for what they coined their “Broadway Opening Night Party.”

They spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about their special day. “We’re still buzzing,” they exclaimed. “Everything from the venue, to the DJ, to the decor, to the live performances by some of our nearest and dearest friends was just perfect, top to bottom. The vibes were immaculate.”

They took a unique approach to their big day. “It was not the traditional wedding I used to dream about when I was younger; it was so much better,” Nachman admits. “And it was only possible because of the lives we’ve created and the people we’ve surrounded ourselves with over the years.”

They wanted their day to represent unity following a tense election year. “What we know is that the only way forward in this moment is in community, so we wanted to lock arms, love each other and drink a lot of tequila,” they joke. “The result was life-affirming; it turned out to be so important for us to gather together to celebrate love and celebrate joy,” the happy couple adds. “We partied as protest.”

Both actresses are big in the Broadway community. Phillips is also known for her role as Pippa Cox on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.