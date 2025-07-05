Major Cartoon Network Revival Seemingly Moves to Adult Swim

A major Cartoon Network revival seems to be making the jump to Adult Swim.

A press release from Corus Entertainment reveals that the new Regular Show series will be airing on Adult Swim in Canada.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rumored to be titled Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, the new series comes from Cartoon Network Studios and executive producer J.G. Quintel. Not too much has been revealed about the show, but it will be coming to Adult Swim in Canada during the 2025-26 season. Mark Hamill has been confirmed to reprise his role as Skips. The original Regular Show ended in 2017 after eight seasons.

Why the show will be airing on Adult Swim instead of Cartoon Network, especially since it’s from Cartoon Network Studios, is unknown. It’s possible this means that the content of Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will be leaning towards more adult. As of now, it hasn’t been confirmed what this means for the new show in America and whether it will also air on Adult Swim or Cartoon Network.

It was announced in June 2024 that a new Regular Show spinoff was in the works. At the time, it was also revealed that it would be airing on Cartoon Network, but it wouldn’t be surprising if that has changed as production on the show continued. Aside from Hamill’s involvement, it’s unknown what else Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will consist of, but with the show coming soon, at least in Canada, it shouldn’t be much longer until more details are shared.

Also starring Quintel, William Salyers, Sam Marin, Roger Craig Smith, and Minty Lewis, Regular Show premiered in 2010 and followed the daily lives of two 23-year-old friends, a blue jay named Mordecai and a raccoon named Rigby, who work at a local park as groundskeepers. As previously mentioned, the series ran for eight seasons, capping at 244 episodes in 2017.

As of now, there aren’t any more details about the new Regular Show spinoff and when it will premiere in America, as well as what network it will be on. If anything, fans up north will be able to watch Regular Show: The Lost Tapes very soon on Adult Swim. In the meantime, all episodes of Regular Show are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.