'NCIS' Brings Three-Show Crossover to Fans

NCIS kicks off the New Year with a franchise-wide crossover event that fans have clamored for over the years. According to Deadline, all three NCIS shows in the franchise will crossover in a three-hour special event airing on Jan. 2.

"We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers," CBS executive vice president of current programs Amy Reisenbach said. "The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life. They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond."

NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i will all join together to take down a dangerous hitman after coming together in Washington, D.C., as part of a celebration for a Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor that taught members of each squad. Of course, the professor is found dead and the group takes on the investigation.

The crossover begins in NCIS at 8 p.m. ET, with an episode titled "Too Many Cooks." No, that doesn't mean it is an expansion on the Adult Swim viral short, but one can hope. NCIS: Hawai'i follows at 9 p.m. ET, with "Deep Fake," and then 10 p.m. brings NCIS: Los Angeles with the episode "A Long Time Coming."

Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey, Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole and others will all be taking part in the event. According to the press release from CBS, NCIS has been a hit since its debut 20 years ago, amassing over 4.1 trillion minutes viewed across three different shows.

The official confirmation of the crossover follows star Vanessa Lachey teasing the first-time event with Entertainment Tonight. "Today is the first day that all three NCIS shows are meshing in the first episode," Lachey told the outlet. "It's going be NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i, then NCIS: LA... It's really great because we were all in one room and everyone's asking, 'Does my character know your character? When have you guys met? When did you guys meet?' So we're all figuring it out for ourselves."

The NCIS crossover event will air on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream it the next day on Paramount+.