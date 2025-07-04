Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Confirm Split in New Statement

In a shocking move, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have called it quits.

A new report from Page Six earlier today confirmed the couple’s breakup.

The couple had been together for ten years.

Rumors around the couple swirled after Bloom posted about feeling “loneliness” and “sadness” on his Instagram yesterday, followed by several quotes from psychiatrist Carl Jung. The subsequent social media fever prompted a statement from the former couple’s spokesperson.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” a rep told Page Six. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Another source from Us Weekly said the two ended their relationship last month, and that the two are “amicable.”

“It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life,” the source said, noting that the breakup was “a long time coming” and things had been “tense” for some time now.

The “Firework” singer is currently on a world tour that covers all of her albums, in a similar vein to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, entitled the Lifetimes Tour. The source said Perry is dealing with the breakup by “keeping busy” with work.

Perry and Bloom originally met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and quickly hit it off. In 2019, they were engaged, although they never married. They had their daughter, Daisy Dove, a year later on August 26, 2020.