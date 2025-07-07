‘Tiger King’ Slams President Trump on Social Media

It doesn’t sound like Joe Exotic will be getting a presidential pardon anytime soon.

The 62-year-old Tiger King star, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, took to his social media page to criticize Donald Trump for not pardoning him for his crimes.

As fans of the 2020 docuseries know, Exotic is currently serving a 21-year-long prison sentence. He was convicted on two counts of murder-for-hire (against his rival Carole Baskin), nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, and eight counts of falsifying wildlife records.

An Instagram post reads “Free Joe Exotic A Wrongfully Imprisoned American” featuring the Netflix star in front of an American flag. The caption reads: “President @realdonaldtrump – all real Americans agree that Joe Exotic deserves a second chance to break free from a cruel system so he can live his final years as a free man able to do good in the world. This Independence Day, let justice roar. Mr. President, PLEASE sign the pardon.”

He is currently incarcerated at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, where he met his husband Jorge Marquez. Marquez, Exotic’s sixth husband, was convicted of immigration crimes by the current administration and deported to Mexico a few short weeks after their marriage in April.

It seems like Exotic’s pleas have intensified after fellow imprisoned reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by President Trump late last month.

A recent post read: “Seven Years So Far in Prison for a Guy Who Likes Sequins? Overkill. Joe Exotic did not hurt anyone. Joe Exotic did not pay anyone. Joe Exotic had no plans to hurt anyone.”

As of today, he posted a video on his X account of his husband “apologizing to Trump for coming in illegal. And is asking for Trump for forgiveness for both of us and to look at the evidence and allow me to go home and work to buy a Trump Gold Card.”

He just did this today at the Rio Grand. The background noise made it hard for the internet to translate.

He is apologizing to Trump for coming in illegal. And is asking for Trump for forgiveness for both of us and to look at the evidence and allow me to go home and work to buy… pic.twitter.com/cUOmCoHPf5 — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) July 6, 2025

Unless he does receive some sort of pardon, Exotic will be released in 2036. He will be 73.