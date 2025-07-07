One of USA Network’s Greatest Shows Hits Netflix’s Top 5

Arguably the greatest drama ever aired on USA Network is now sitting in the top 5 on Netflix.

While USA has had plenty of great, light-hearted fare throughout the years, it was only in 2015 that the network announced itself as a serious awards player.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That year was when Mr. Robot released, starring Rami Malek as hacker Elliot Alderson.

The psychological thriller series follows Alderson as a cybersecurity engineer and secret hacker-vigilante living in New York City. He constantly struggles with depression, anxiety, and dissociative identity disorder.

Along his journey, he is recruited by anarchist figurehead Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), who wants to join up to take down the largest tech corporation in the world, E Corp. As the two work together, the situation becomes more mind-bending and complex than most other shows would dare to come close to. To say any more would be to spoil the fun.

Mr. Robot was a massive success during its four-season run from 2015 to 2019, winning three Emmys, two Golden Globes, and a Peabody Award.

The show’s massive popularity essentially launched Malek into being the A-lister we know him as today. While he had supporting roles before, like his appearances in Night at the Museum and HBO’s The Pacific, it was only his earth-shattering performance in Mr. Robot that really got his career off the ground.

Shortly after season 3 of Mr. Robot aired, he was cast as Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, a role for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

All four seasons of Mr. Robot are airing now on Netflix.