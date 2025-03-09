4 Shows CBS Has Canceled Ahead of 2025-2026 Season

As networks start to make decisions about the 2025-26 broadcast season, fans are bracing themselves for news about their favorite shows. And these four CBS shows won’t be coming back.

CBS has already renewed a chunk of shows for next season, including all three current NCIS shows, Tracker, and Ghosts, with the latter getting a two-season renewal. While some are still awaiting news, others have already gotten news and a few of them aren’t good. Blue Bloods, the FBI spinoffs, and S.W.A.T. (again) have all been canceled.

Blue Bloods

Pictured (L-R): Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan Andrew Terraciano as Sean Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Eddie, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan Photo: CBS

Fans have known that Blue Bloods was ending since late 2023 but they still remained hopeful that CBS would reverse its decision. Unfortunately, that never happened, and the family cop drama ended in December after 14 seasons. The series ended with a proper closure that included Erin and Jack getting back together, Jamie and Eddie announcing they’re expecting, and Danny and Baez seemingly going on a date.

It’s not all bad, though. CBS has ordered a new offshoot to series, starring Donnie Wahlberg reprising his role as Danny Reagan. In Boston Blue, Danny takes a job in the Massachusetts city, and his partner is the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. Although a premiere date has not been revealed, it will be coming on the 2025-26 schedule. All 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+.

FBI: Most Wanted

Pictured (L-R): Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon, Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, Shantel VanSanten as Special Agent Nina Chase, Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, and Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

Announced earlier this week, FBI: Most Wanted will be ending after its current sixth season. The first FBI spinoff’s cancellation comes as a surprise, especially since the series, along with the other two FBI shows, has been a strong contender on Tuesday nights. Since it’s still early, it’s possible the show could be saved elsewhere.

Even though it’s not the same, there is another FBI series potentially coming. FBI: CIA, which will be getting a backdoor pilot later this season on FBI. The series would see an FBI agent and CIA agent teaming up for a new task force in New York City. Since a cast hasn’t been announced, perhaps someone from Most Wanted could move over to that or FBI. The Mothership is set through Season 9 on the 2026-27 schedule so you never know. New episodes of FBI: Most Wanted are still airing on Tuesdays at 10 .m. ET on CBS.

FBI: International

Pictured (L-R): Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson, Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo and Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS

The second FBI spinoff, FBI: International, was also canceled earlier this week with Most Wanted. Now in its fourth season, the series has been doing pretty well on Tuesday nights sandwiched between FBI and Most Wanted. And despite filming in a different country, there have been a few crossovers involving International. Like with Most Wanted, it’s possible it could be saved elsewhere, so fans shouldn’t give up hope yet.

As previously mentioned, CBS is eyeing a potential FBI: CIA spinoff. Whether or not it will include characters from the FBI franchise is unknown, but it would be a good way to keep International going and give the characters more chances to cross over with FBI. New episodes of FBI: International are still airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

S.W.A.T.

Pictured (L-R): David Lim as Victor Tan, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, and Annie Ilonzeh as Devin Gamble. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

Once, twice, three times canceled. After CBS previously saved the Shemar Moore-led procedural twice in less than one year, it seems like this third cancellation may stick. It was announced on Thursday that S.W.A.T. was canceled yet again, and unsurprisingly, Moore took to Instagram to share his thoughts and put out a call to other streamers and networks in the hopes of getting it picked up elsewhere.

While it is definitely a disappointment that S.W.A.T. has been canceled again, the fact that it was saved twice is pretty impressive and unheard of. Especially since when it was saved last year, CBS renewed the show for a full 22-episode Season 8. There is still hope, though, and you never know what could happen. New episodes of S.W.A.T. are still airing on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.