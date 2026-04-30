LeAnn Rimes Reveals ‘Severe Illness’, Cancels Shows

LeAnn Rimes is “truly heartbroken” after cancelling two of her upcoming concerts “due to severe illness.”

The “How Do I Live” singer, 43, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to announce that her performances scheduled for Thursday at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox in Spokane, Wash., and Friday at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Wash., had to be rescheduled due to unspecified health problems.

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FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 08: LeAnn Rimes attends the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

“Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” Rimes wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m sorry to share that the upcoming shows in Spokane and Seattle will be rescheduled. Also, good news as we will be seeing you very soon.”

The Spokane performance has been rescheduled for May 31, with Seattle’s show being pushed to June 2. Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates, and ticketholders who are unable to attend will be able to obtain a refund via their original point of purchase.

“I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover,” Rimes wrote. “I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon.”

leann rimes

Rimes’ illness comes on the heels of the singer’s allusion to difficult times at home during her 15th wedding anniversary trip with husband Eddie Cibrian last week.

“We got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart wrenching (sic) things happening at home with family,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram on April 23 alongside photos from the couple’s trip to Cabo San Lucas. “It’s been a different anniversary, one filled with tears and worry, but in between, there were moments of laughter and deep gratitude for this love of ours.”



The 9-1-1: Nashville star didn’t go into specifics about what was happening, but continued of Cibrian, “day by day, we walk hand in hand through the rollercoaster of life… and god, i’m so grateful that it’s with each other.”



“We’ve been through so much in our 15 years as husband and wife,” she concluded. “We know how to ride the waves, hold each other in times of need, mend what needs mending. i’m so proud of what we have created together. 15 years is just the beginning.”

