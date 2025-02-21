‘Fire Country’ Fate Revealed for Season 4 at CBS

Station 42 and Three Rock will continue to put out fires. Deadline reports that Fire Country has been renewed for a fourth season. The series remains a strong contender on CBS, averaging 10.6 million multi-platform viewers with streaming, up 43%. When Fire Country, created by star Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, premiered in October 2022, it became an instant hit. The renewal makes sense, as spinoff Sheriff Country will also be premiering on the 2025-26 schedule. Additionally, there might be another spinoff centered on Jared Padalecki’s Camden Casey.

Also starring Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Billy Burke, Fire Country is in the midst of its third season, with a new episode airing tomorrow, Feb. 21, at 9 p.m. ET. As of now, an episode count for Season 4 has not been revealed, but it’s likely to have around 20 episodes, like Season 3. The first season had 22, while Season 2 only had 10 due to the strikes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

“This season, our new and returning series continue to showcase CBS as the leader in launching and programming the biggest hits with mass appeal for broadcast and streaming viewers,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “These returning shows represent a mix of long-standing hits and a new generation of fan favorites. In collaboration with our extraordinarily talented partners in front of and behind the camera, we look forward to delivering another successful season.”

Fire Country is one of many shows that was just renewed by CBS. The network also picked up Elsbeth, Tracker, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and Hollywood Squares for new seasons. Popular sitcom Ghosts was given a two-season renewal. CBS also previously renewed Kathy Bates’ Matlock, and gave FBI a three-season renewal last year.

It’s likely Season 4 of Fire Country will premiere this fall, but more information probably won’t come for another few months. There are still plenty of episodes left to look forward to, whether it’s about Manny continuing to navigate Three Rock and his relationship with Gabriela, Bode dealing with his grandfather’s worsening condition, or something else, Season 3 is continuing to be packed. New episodes of Fire Country air on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS following NCIS: Sydney, streaming the next day on Paramount+.