All CBS 'FBI' Shows Renewed for New Seasons

The FBIs are officially coming back. CBS has renewed all three shows in the popular Dick Wolf franchise for the 2024-25 season. FBI: Most Wanted will be coming back for Season 6, while FBI: International will be coming back for Season 4. In addition, FBI has been renewed for a whopping three seasons, taking it to Season 9 through the 2026-27 season, which is crazy to think about.

"The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action, and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters."

The FBI franchise is the latest Dick Wolf franchise to be renewed for next season. All three One Chicago shows were also renewed by NBC, as well as Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. Assuming the schedules stay the same for next season and Law & Order: Organized Crime joins its siblings with a renewal, Wolf will once again take over three consecutive nights with FBI on Tuesdays, One Chicago on Wednesdays, and Law & Order on Thursdays.

There are still a handful of episodes to go for the FBI shows, including a couple of mini crossovers happening tonight, and there's no telling how much more intense things can get. Meanwhile, the season finales will all air on Tuesday, May 21 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. As of now, no details have been released about the finales, but it wouldn't be surprising if there was a cliffhanger or two to set up the next season. At least if there are cliffhangers, fans will know that they will be getting conclusions at some point this fall.

FBI, Most Wanted, and International are the latest CBS shows to be renewed for the 2024-25 season. The network also previously renewed NCIS: Sydney, Fire Country, Ghosts, and Tracker. There are also a couple of spinoffs ordered to series including NCIS prequel NCIS: Origins and a Young Sheldon spinoff centering on Georgie and Mandy. There is a lot to look forward to for next season, but hopefully, nothing will get in the way of it this time around.