Whitney Cummings to Host Reality Series on Fox

Whitney Cummings has landed her next gig.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox has ordered a new dating show for the 2026-27 season, with the comedian tapped to host.

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Marriage Market will follow single people “who are officially over swiping, ghosting, and endless first dates and their families, who will do the matchmaking for them. The catch: Once those families think they’ve found a good match, the couple gets engaged on the spot, and both the couples and their families move in together to see if the arranged relationship will work out.”

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“Marriage Market gives all new meaning to ‘shotgun wedding,’ turning dating on its head with one of the most extreme marketplace spectacles you’ve ever seen,” Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn said in a statement. “Watching families come together to make these matches is deeply relatable and wildly emotional, giving this distinctive concept all the ingredients of a signature Fox unscripted series.”

“Marriage Market is a bold new format that reflects our strategy of creating distinctive IP that take the kind of big and culturally relevant risks that viewers love,” added Fox Entertainment Studios unscripted head Allison Wallach. “We’ve taken a timeless idea and reimagined it in a modern, high-stakes way with the families in full control and the talented, always funny Whitney Cummings presiding over it all as host.”

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The unscripted series comes from Fox Entertainment Studios. Alycia Rossiter serves as showrunner and executive producer, with John Carr also executive producing. Additionally, Fox is selling the format worldwide. A version of the show aired in Germany in 2023.

Cummings has several comedy specials, with her first one, Money Shot, releasing in 2010 on Comedy Central. Her latest specials, Roast of Whitney Cummings and Mouthy, were released in 2023 on OnlyFans TV. She co-created the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls with Michael Patrick King and co-created and starred in the NBC sitcom Whitney. Additional credits include The Wedding Ringer, The Ridiculous 6, The Female Brain, The Opening Act, How It Ends, At Midnight, The Tony Rock Project, Love You, Mean It, Undateable, Funny You Should Ask, Cooper’s Bar, and Fast Friends. Cummings was also a guest judge during Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and has recently been a guest panelist on The View.